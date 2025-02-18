Left Menu

Prime Focus Ltd Expands AI Horizons with Metaphysic Acquisition

Indian content creation giant Prime Focus Ltd, through its DNEG Group's Brahma, has acquired AI technology developer Metaphysic. The merger, valued at USD 1.43 billion, aims to bolster AI-powered content creation tools. Abu Dhabi's United Al Saqer Group will invest an additional USD 25 million, enhancing Brahma's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:36 IST
In a strategic move to enhance its AI capabilities, Indian content creation company Prime Focus Ltd has announced the acquisition of Metaphysic through its DNEG Group's Brahma division.

The acquisition, structured via a merger and valued at USD 1.43 billion, is set to expand Brahma's global team to over 800 professionals, integrating Metaphysic's cutting-edge AI technology with DNEG's existing creative tools. This collaboration aims to revolutionize content creation across industries by providing AI-powered tools to generate high-quality videos, images, and audio at scale.

''Following last year's acquisition of Ziva, Brahma's merger with Metaphysic positions us at the forefront of 3D and 2D tool development, allowing us to create ultra-realistic digital replicas of icons across various sectors,'' commented Namit Malhotra, Founder of Prime Focus and CEO of DNEG. The merger also welcomes additional investment from Abu Dhabi's United Al Saqer Group and new shareholders from Metaphysic's investor pool.

