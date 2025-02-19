Hexaware Technologies Shares Soar Over 5% on Stock Market Debut

Shares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd opened strongly on Wednesday, listing at a premium of over 5% above the issue price of Rs 708.

The stock commenced trading at Rs 731, a 3.24% increase on the BSE, later surging to Rs 780, a rise of 10.16%. On NSE, it listed at Rs 745.50, advancing 5.29%.

The fully subscribed IPO had a price band of Rs 674-708 per share, with institutional buyers showing significant interest. As a complete Offer for Sale by CA Magnum Holdings, the proceeds will benefit the Carlyle Group, marking a milestone as the largest IT services IPO in India since TCS.

(With inputs from agencies.)