Mahindra Partners with Anduril to Boost Maritime Security with Autonomous Systems

Mahindra Group has partnered with US-based Anduril Industries to develop autonomous maritime systems aimed at countering drone threats. This joint effort focuses on creating advanced AI-enabled technologies and modular AUVs for enhanced maritime security and operations, blending Mahindra's engineering skills with Anduril's cutting-edge solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:42 IST
Mahindra Group has announced a strategic partnership with US defense technology company Anduril Industries to co-develop autonomous maritime systems aimed at countering drone threats. This collaboration will focus on creating advanced AI-enabled counter unmanned aerial system (CUAS) technologies and innovative command and control software.

The partnership seeks to bolster regional security by deploying next-generation autonomous solutions, enhancing maritime operational capabilities. It aims to develop modular autonomous underwater vehicles for security and reconnaissance missions, providing rapid deployment options and significantly enhancing underwater operational capabilities.

In addition, the collaboration will focus on developing a sensor fusion platform to integrate multiple sensor technologies into a flexible architecture. This will streamline the integration process and expedite the adoption of advanced technologies in complex security programs, according to Mahindra Group Executive Board Member Vinod Sahay and Anduril Industries SVP Greg Kausner.

