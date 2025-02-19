Left Menu

Cosmic Shakeup: Musk, Trump, and International Space Maneuvers

The article discusses various science and space news, including President Trump's job cuts affecting sectors like space science, Musk's exclusion from space-related decisions, Webb Telescope's observations of the Milky Way's black hole, Ant Group's robot industry entry, Starlink's Vietnam expansion, and Putin's new space envoy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:29 IST
Cosmic Shakeup: Musk, Trump, and International Space Maneuvers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is reducing jobs within sectors such as space science and tax enforcement as it reshapes the U.S. civil service. Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, a key player in these cuts, is led by President Trump's influential donor, despite Musk's exclusion from space-related government issues due to conflicts of interest.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope provides unprecedented footage of the supermassive black hole at the Milky Way's center, showcasing vibrant activity around Sagittarius A*. This advanced telescope enables comprehensive monitoring over extended periods, offering detailed insights previously unavailable to astronomers.

Internationally, the tech giant Ant Group ventures into humanoid robotics in China, while Vietnam facilitates Elon Musk's Starlink service amid U.S. tariff concerns. Meanwhile, Russia appoints former Roscosmos chief, Yuri Borisov, as a representative for space cooperation after a notable yet troubled tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

