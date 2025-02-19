Left Menu

Microsoft Unveils Muse: Revolutionizing Videogame Visuals with AI

Microsoft introduces Muse, an AI model for videogame visuals, developed alongside Ninja Theory. This innovation comes amidst rising game development costs and economic uncertainty affecting new game spending. Muse has potential to enhance gameplay experiences, benefitting both players and developers, according to VP Fatima Kardar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Microsoft has announced its latest breakthrough in videogame technology: an artificial intelligence model named Muse. Developed in partnership with Ninja Theory, a firm under Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios, Muse aims to innovate the way visuals and actions are generated in games.

The introduction of AI into this realm comes at a time when game development costs are escalating, and consumer spending on new titles remains weak due to ongoing economic uncertainty. The use of proven titles continues to dominate the market landscape.

"We are already using Muse to develop a real-time playable AI model trained on other first-party games, and we see potential for this work to one day benefit both players and game creators," remarked Fatima Kardar, Microsoft's corporate vice president for gaming AI. The company sees Muse as a way to not only advance game design but also improve user experiences significantly.

