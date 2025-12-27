Legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Continues to Inspire Northeast Leaders

Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along lauded the enduring legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a commemorative event in Imphal. The Atal Smriti Sammelan was organized by the BJP's Manipur unit, where Along engaged with several regional legislators and political figures.

In a social media post, Minister Along expressed his admiration for Vajpayee, stating, "Glad to attend the Atal Smriti Sammelan organized by BJP Manipur Pradesh at Thambal Sanglen, remembering the enduring vision, values, and statesmanship of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. His legacy continues to inspire our commitment to nation-first governance."

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also attended the event, noting the significant contributions of Vajpayee to nation-building and democratic governance. Singh reaffirmed a shared commitment to uphold the former Prime Minister's values, emphasizing the unique cultural strength of the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)