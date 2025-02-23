U.S. Challenges EU's Big Tech Regulations

U.S. House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan has called out EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera to clarify how the European Union is enforcing regulations on major tech companies, primarily targeting American firms. The request follows President Donald Trump's memorandum for scrutinizing the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act.

The Digital Markets Act outlines strict guidelines for tech giants like Alphabet and Apple. Jordan additionally criticized the regulation's hefty fines, labeling them both a means to force global compliance with European standards and a hidden tax on American companies.

Jordan expressed concerns over the act's potential benefits to Chinese firms and its negative impact on innovation and proprietary data security. He has requested Ribera brief the judiciary committee by March 10, though the European Commission, led by Ribera, has denied targeting American businesses.

