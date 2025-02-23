U.S. Challenges EU's Big Tech Regulations
U.S. House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan urged EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera to clarify the enforcement of the EU's Digital Markets Act, which he claims unfairly targets American tech companies. He criticized severe fines and potential advantages to non-U.S. entities, questioning the act’s impact on innovation.
U.S. House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan has called out EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera to clarify how the European Union is enforcing regulations on major tech companies, primarily targeting American firms. The request follows President Donald Trump's memorandum for scrutinizing the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act.
The Digital Markets Act outlines strict guidelines for tech giants like Alphabet and Apple. Jordan additionally criticized the regulation's hefty fines, labeling them both a means to force global compliance with European standards and a hidden tax on American companies.
Jordan expressed concerns over the act's potential benefits to Chinese firms and its negative impact on innovation and proprietary data security. He has requested Ribera brief the judiciary committee by March 10, though the European Commission, led by Ribera, has denied targeting American businesses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nippon Steel's Bold Move: Investment Strategy Redefines U.S. Expansion
Delhi Traffic Fines Surge: Rs 46 Crore Collected in 2024
Historic Moves: Telangana Congress Redefines Governance with Jobs, Surveys, and Investment
The European Union vows that US tariffs 'will not go unanswered' and will trigger countermeasures, reports AP.
Court Fines Jharkhand Official Over Mining Licence Revocation