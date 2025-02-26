Left Menu

EU Green Rules Overhaul: Major Shift in Sustainability Reporting

The European Commission has proposed significant amendments to EU green regulations, aiming to eliminate sustainability reporting duties for numerous companies. The new guidelines would only affect firms with over 1,000 employees, exempting around 40,000 firms, and delaying due diligence policy implementation by one year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:45 IST
EU Green Rules Overhaul: Major Shift in Sustainability Reporting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has announced plans for a substantial revision of EU green regulations, intending to abolish sustainability reports for tens of thousands of firms. The proposal suggests that only businesses with over 1,000 employees will be required to disclose their environmental and human rights impact.

The existing regulations target companies with more than 250 employees. The Commission stated that this adjustment will exempt approximately 40,000 companies, which accounts for 80% of the firms the policy initially intended to cover.

The proposals are subject to negotiations and must be ratified by the European Parliament and EU member states before implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025