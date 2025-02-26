EU Green Rules Overhaul: Major Shift in Sustainability Reporting

The European Commission has announced plans for a substantial revision of EU green regulations, intending to abolish sustainability reports for tens of thousands of firms. The proposal suggests that only businesses with over 1,000 employees will be required to disclose their environmental and human rights impact.

The existing regulations target companies with more than 250 employees. The Commission stated that this adjustment will exempt approximately 40,000 companies, which accounts for 80% of the firms the policy initially intended to cover.

The proposals are subject to negotiations and must be ratified by the European Parliament and EU member states before implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)