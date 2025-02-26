India's First Naval Anti-ship Missile Successfully Tested

India is marking a significant achievement in defense technology with the successful test firing of its first naval anti-ship missile. This trial, off the coast of Odisha, highlights the missile's capacity against ship targets, the Ministry of Defence proudly announced.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy for the missile's successful test launch from a Seaking helicopter, emphasizing the crucial 'Man-in-Loop' feature that allowed a direct strike on a small maritime target.

The missile boasts an indigenous imaging infrared seeker for terminal guidance and incorporates a high bandwidth two-way datalink system to transmit live seeker images back to the pilot, enabling in-flight retargeting. Developed collaboratively by various DRDO labs, this marks a milestone in India's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)