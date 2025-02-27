Left Menu

Bain Capital Mulls $10 Billion Rocket Software Sale Amid AI Surge

Bain Capital is considering a sale of Rocket Software, potentially valuing the automation software provider at $10 billion. The decision comes as AI advancements prompt increased technology spending. Bain has enlisted Moelis and RBC Capital to guide Rocket's sale, potentially marking a significant private equity exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 01:55 IST
Bain Capital Mulls $10 Billion Rocket Software Sale Amid AI Surge

Bain Capital is evaluating options for Rocket Software, including a sale that could value the U.S. automation software firm at up to $10 billion, insiders indicate.

This move coincides with a rise in AI technology, compelling corporations to invest more in updating business software. IT spending worldwide is projected to increase by almost 10%, reaching $5.61 trillion this year according to Gartner.

Bain has hired Moelis and RBC Capital for counsel on the sale process, expected to commence soon. The sale could attract various private equity entities, considering Rocket's substantial scale and projected sale price between $8 billion and $10 billion.

The potential sale talks are preliminary, with no guarantees of a deal. A successful transaction could represent a major leveraged buyout, boosting the market with large private equity exits.

Bain Capital, Moelis, and Rocket chose not to comment, while RBC didn't immediately respond. Rocket Software, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, provides IT modernization services to over 12,500 corporations globally.

Should Bain successfully exit Rocket, it would underscore Bain's lucrative investment from 2018, where the firm acquired it for $2 billion, subsequently expanding Rocket's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025