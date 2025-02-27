Left Menu

State Street and Apollo Launch Innovative Private Credit ETF

State Street Global Advisors, in collaboration with Apollo Global Management, has launched a new private credit exchange-traded fund. Known as the SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF, this actively managed fund commenced trading, allowing up to 35% in private securities and restricting illiquid holdings to 15%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

State Street Global Advisors, in partnership with Apollo Global Management, has launched a highly anticipated private credit exchange-traded fund (ETF). The SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF began trading this Thursday, marking a significant development in the field of investment funds.

Announced last September, this actively managed ETF is designed to include up to 35% of its holdings in private securities. Additionally, the fund is structured to limit its exposure to illiquid investments, capping such holdings at 15% of total assets.

The collaboration between State Street and Apollo aims to provide investors with unique opportunities in the private credit market. As trading commenced, Apollo was not available for comment regarding the launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

