AI Spending Stirs Wall Street: Nvidia at the Crossroads

Wall Street's performance was mixed as Nvidia shares declined due to investor focus on increased AI spending and signs of a cooling U.S. economy. Nvidia faced a drop after positive revenue forecasts were overshadowed by disappointing gross margin outlooks. Energy and financial stocks strengthened, contrasting broader market caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced mixed fortunes on Thursday as the focus shifted to artificial intelligence spending in the tech industry. Notably, shares of tech giant Nvidia fell 3.5%, diverging from its earlier impressive earnings boost, following a disappointing gross margin outlook overshadowing an upbeat revenue forecast.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped, weighed down by Nvidia alongside related firms like Broadcom and AMD. In the broader market, energy stocks climbed as oil prices surged after U.S. President Donald Trump's move against Chevron in Venezuela. Financial stocks also contributed to gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Investor sentiment was further dampened by economic signals, including higher jobless claims and slowing growth in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, trade tensions rose with President Trump's tariff threats targeting Europe, Mexico, and Canada, creating uncertainty ahead of forthcoming Fed data and anticipated rate cuts.

