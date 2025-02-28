Tech Chaos: Cyber Attack Disrupts Sam Pitroda's Speech at IIT Event

In a startling incident, a cyberattack disrupted Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda's virtual speech at an IIT-Roorkee event, as a hacker infiltrated the video link and streamed explicit content.

The incident raised significant concerns over digital safety in academic spaces and has resulted in a confrontation between Pitroda and the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Clarifying the incident, the MoE refuted Pitroda's original claim regarding IIT-Ranchi, emphasizing the need to protect the image of premier institutions from misleading information.

