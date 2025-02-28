Tech Chaos: Cyber Attack Disrupts Sam Pitroda's Speech at IIT Event
Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda's speech at an IIT-Roorkee event was disrupted by a hacker streaming explicit content. Pitroda and the Ministry of Education are at odds, as his original claim pointed to IIT-Ranchi. The MoE refutes misleading statements, emphasizing digital safety issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident, a cyberattack disrupted Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda's virtual speech at an IIT-Roorkee event, as a hacker infiltrated the video link and streamed explicit content.
The incident raised significant concerns over digital safety in academic spaces and has resulted in a confrontation between Pitroda and the Ministry of Education (MoE).
Clarifying the incident, the MoE refuted Pitroda's original claim regarding IIT-Ranchi, emphasizing the need to protect the image of premier institutions from misleading information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
