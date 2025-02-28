Left Menu

Wall Street Shifts as AI Woes and Economic Concerns Impact Stock Market

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell due to Nvidia's decline after its quarterly report. AI developments and economic cooling stirred fears, impacting major indexes. Nvidia, Broadcom, and AMD dropped significantly. The S&P energy index rose, driven by crude price gains. Investors await key economic data amid inflation and growth concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 01:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced a downturn, largely influenced by the dip in Nvidia shares following its quarterly earnings report. The U.S. chipmaker's weaker-than-expected gross margin forecast eclipsed its upbeat revenue outlook, triggering a broader market reaction amongst technology stocks.

Compounding the trend, chipmakers Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices also saw declines, resulting in a nearly 4% drop in the Philadelphia chip index. The shift wasn't limited to tech; investor focus on cooling economic data added to the tension. Concurrently, President Trump's cancellation of Chevron's Venezuelan license prompted a rise in the S&P energy index by 1.4%.

As the market absorbed mixed signals from various sectors, including a notable 13% drop in Viatris shares and a 10% jump for Warner Bros Discovery, traders remain attentive to upcoming Personal Consumption Expenditure data. This, aligned with inflation and growth worries, places added significance on the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate adjustments.

