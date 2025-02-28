Left Menu

Maharashtra's Tech Renaissance: From AI to Infrastructure

Maharashtra aims to boost its economy by promoting fintech and AI start-ups as part of a trillion-dollar target. The state is positioning itself as a tech leader through strategic partnerships and infrastructure projects. Initiatives include infrastructure developments, tech start-up support, and cyber security enhancements.

Updated: 28-02-2025 18:00 IST
The Maharashtra government is embarking on an ambitious journey to invigorate its economy by nurturing fintech and Artificial Intelligence start-ups, a move Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hopes will catapult the state to a trillion-dollar economy. The CM made this declaration at the Mumbai Tech Week 2025 inauguration, emphasizing technology's pivotal role in economic transformation.

Fadnavis announced key partnerships, including MoUs with the National Payments Corporation of India for a global headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex and with Meta for a WhatsApp chatbot initiative. The state is also setting up a knowledge AI hub and an Entrepreneur Museum to bolster innovation.

Infrastructure is central to the state's vision, with major projects like the Vadhavan Port and the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Smart Cities project poised to transform the region. Additionally, initiatives in cyber security and infrastructure hopes to establish Maharashtra as India's new tech powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

