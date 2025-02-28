Left Menu

Global Crackdown on AI-Generated Child Abuse Material

A major operation led by Europol has resulted in the arrest of two dozen individuals involved in distributing AI-generated child abuse material. The primary suspect, a Danish national, ran a platform where users paid to access this illegal content. The operation is ongoing, involving 19 countries.

Updated: 28-02-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:05 IST
Europol has announced a significant breakthrough in a case involving AI-generated child abuse material, leading to the arrest of two dozen individuals this week. This operation marks one of the first instances where artificial intelligence technology was used to create such illegal material.

The primary suspect is a Danish national who managed an online platform to distribute AI-generated content depicting child abuse. Users made symbolic online payments to gain access to this platform, highlighting the need for more stringent legislation surrounding AI usage.

The ongoing operation spans 19 countries, including Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Most of the arrests, totaling 25, were coordinated on Wednesday, spearheaded by Danish authorities. Europol anticipates more arrests as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

