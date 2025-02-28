Left Menu

Semiconductor Collaboration Boosts US-India Strategic Ties

The US Consulate in Mumbai is hosting a roundtable series with the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co to enhance US-India collaboration in semiconductor technology. The initiative aims to explore trends, challenges, and opportunities to bolster economic growth and supply chain resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The US Consulate in Mumbai has announced a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening collaboration between the United States and India in the field of semiconductor technology. The initiative, a four-part roundtable series, seeks to capitalize on the sector's critical role in economic growth and technological advancement.

The event, organized in partnership with the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce and knowledge partner Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, aims to bring together key stakeholders from government, academia, and the private sector. These leaders are set to engage in discussions about the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the semiconductor industry, as well as to offer policy recommendations for fostering innovation.

Public Affairs Officer Brenda Soya emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration, noting its potential to reinforce economic stability and supply chain resilience. The series, which has already held sessions in Mumbai and another city, underscores the shared commitment of the US and India to advancing technological cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

