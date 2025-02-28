Pioneering AI: A New Era for Jammu & Kashmir Universities

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called upon universities in Jammu and Kashmir to set up Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs for enhancing research and innovation efforts. Speaking at the National Science Day seminar at the University of Kashmir, he stressed AI's critical role in shaping the future.

Sinha highlighted the transformative potential of AI, underlining the importance of equipping the youth with robust AI knowledge to ensure the competitiveness of the J-K Union Territory. He proposed that these AI labs could integrate with local industries to foster new discoveries.

The L-G also inaugurated a synthetic athletic track at Kashmir University. National Science Day, celebrated in remembrance of the Raman Effect discovery, focuses on empowering Indian youth for leadership in science and technology, aligned with this year's theme for a developed Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)