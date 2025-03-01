Massive Workforce Reduction Looms Over Social Security Administration

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is set to reduce its workforce by 7,000 employees, marking a significant shift in federal employment strategy under President Trump's administration. This plan intends to trim down the agency's current employee count from approximately 57,000 to 50,000.

The agency's restructuring plan will also see the closure of several regional offices, reducing their number from 10 to just four. These changes follow a broader effort by the Trump administration to downsize the federal workforce, despite previous assurances that Social Security would remain untouched in spending cuts.

Controversy surrounds this decision, notably with the resignation of senior staff within SSA due to concerns over data security involving Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Despite the backlash, the administration maintains that these cuts are necessary to address what they perceive as government inefficiency.

