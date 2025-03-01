Left Menu

China's AI Experts Advised to Steer Clear of U.S.

Chinese authorities have advised AI entrepreneurs and researchers to avoid visiting the U.S. amid concerns about potential leaks of confidential information. This move reflects a growing apprehension about safeguarding China's advancements in artificial intelligence.

01-03-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese authorities have recommended that the nation's leading artificial intelligence entrepreneurs and researchers refrain from traveling to the United States, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

This directive arises from fears that Chinese AI experts traveling abroad might inadvertently share sensitive information about their country's advancements in the field.

This development underscores increasing concerns within China about maintaining control over its progress in artificial intelligence research and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

