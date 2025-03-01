China's AI Experts Advised to Steer Clear of U.S.
Chinese authorities have advised AI entrepreneurs and researchers to avoid visiting the U.S. amid concerns about potential leaks of confidential information. This move reflects a growing apprehension about safeguarding China's advancements in artificial intelligence.
Chinese authorities have recommended that the nation's leading artificial intelligence entrepreneurs and researchers refrain from traveling to the United States, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
This directive arises from fears that Chinese AI experts traveling abroad might inadvertently share sensitive information about their country's advancements in the field.
This development underscores increasing concerns within China about maintaining control over its progress in artificial intelligence research and development.
