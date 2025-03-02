Race to the Moon: Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Lander Nears Historic Lunar Touchdown

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost moon lander has tightened its lunar orbit, preparing for its inaugural uncrewed touchdown attempt on the lunar surface. This maneuver marks a crucial moment for the company, as the global race to the moon intensifies with increasing participation from private firms.

Equipped with 10 scientific payloads, the Blue Ghost is using 21 thrusters to guide its descent towards a scheduled touchdown on Mare Crisium. If successful, Firefly will become the second private firm to achieve a soft lunar landing. This mission is one of several modern lunar endeavors, partially driven by NASA's Artemis program.

As part of efforts to stimulate a lunar market, SpaceX and Blue Origin are developing landers to return U.S. astronauts to the moon. In parallel, international players like China, Japan, and India are also advancing their moon landing capabilities, each contributing to a crowded and competitive lunar landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)