AiVANTA's Dubai Expansion: Revolutionizing Customer Engagement with AI-Powered Solutions

AiVANTA, a leading MarTech firm from Mumbai, has taken a significant leap by expanding its operations to Dubai. This move aims to transform customer engagement across the Middle East through its innovative AI-powered video solutions, in sync with the UAE's robust focus on digital transformation.

The company's co-founders, Karan Ahuja, Rupak Shah, Rajesh Grover, and Rajat Tyagi, launched AiVANTA in 2023. Their platform specializes in hyper-personalized video experiences, enhancing engagement and boosting conversion rates. By integrating seamlessly with CRM and marketing tools, AiVANTA easily scales customer communication for businesses, ensuring impactful interactions across the entire customer lifecycle.

The Dubai expansion capitalizes on AiVANTA's initial success in the region, including collaborations with Al-Wathba and Aster Healthcare. CEO Karan Ahuja highlights Dubai's dynamic market, saying it's a natural step from India, allowing them to expand multilingual services. With an expanding client roster like ICICI Bank and Tata Mutual Funds, AiVANTA supports the UAE's digital aspirations, setting new standards in personalized communication.

