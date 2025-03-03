Markets Poised for Higher Open Amid Tariff Deadline Uncertainty

Major U.S. stock indices appear set to open higher on Monday as Wall Street navigates a critical tariff deadline impacting major trade partners. Investors are eyeing forthcoming economic data eagerly to assess the health of the global economy.

As of 08:29 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis rose 126 points, S&P 500 E-minis increased 26.25 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis gained 154 points. These optimistic signs follow February's market dip, partly due to persistent inflation concerns.

Fears of decreasing demand hint at an economic slowdown as tariffs imposed by former President Trump on Canadian and Mexican imports loom. Speculations suggest that actual tariffs may be lower than initially projected, and Wall Street largely views them as strategic rather than substantive obstacles. Meanwhile, key economic data releases, including Friday's jobs report, will heavily influence the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)