Markets Poised for Higher Open Amid Tariff Deadline Uncertainty

U.S. stock markets anticipate a higher open amidst looming tariff deadlines and key economic reports. Investors worry about Trump's impending tariff barriers especially on Canada, Mexico, and China. Despite inflation fears, Wall Street shows cautious optimism about potential alleviations and awaits Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major U.S. stock indices appear set to open higher on Monday as Wall Street navigates a critical tariff deadline impacting major trade partners. Investors are eyeing forthcoming economic data eagerly to assess the health of the global economy.

As of 08:29 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis rose 126 points, S&P 500 E-minis increased 26.25 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis gained 154 points. These optimistic signs follow February's market dip, partly due to persistent inflation concerns.

Fears of decreasing demand hint at an economic slowdown as tariffs imposed by former President Trump on Canadian and Mexican imports loom. Speculations suggest that actual tariffs may be lower than initially projected, and Wall Street largely views them as strategic rather than substantive obstacles. Meanwhile, key economic data releases, including Friday's jobs report, will heavily influence the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

