TikTok Under Scrutiny for Teen Data Usage

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office is investigating TikTok's use of teenagers' personal information for content recommendations. Concerns include potential exposure to inappropriate content and the robustness of age verification methods. TikTok asserts its commitment to safety, following a £12.7m fine for previous data misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's data protection watchdog announced an investigation into TikTok's handling of teenagers' personal information and how it's utilized to recommend content on the platform.

Amid concerns over social media's use of children's data to fuel recommendation algorithms, questions have been raised about the exposure of young individuals to inappropriate content.

The investigation extends to sites like Reddit and Imgur, assessing data use and age verification measures. TikTok, committed to ensuring a positive user experience, emphasized its privacy and safety measures for teens following a hefty fine over past data misuse issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

