Samsung Aims for 100 Million Galaxy A Series Sales in India with New Launches

Samsung plans to sell over 100 million Galaxy A series units in India this year, introducing the A56 and A36 models. These devices are domestically manufactured and target mid-range buyers. Equipped with advanced features like AI and triple-camera systems, Samsung is looking to maintain its market leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:22 IST
Samsung is setting its sights on surpassing a significant milestone in the Indian market, with a target to cross 100 million unit sales of its popular Galaxy A series smartphones this year. The company's commitment to expanding its horizons is further highlighted by the introduction of two new models, the A56 and A36, each available in three variants.

These new models aim to solidify Samsung's dominance in the mid-range smartphone market, following last year's lead in the Rs 25,000-35,000 and Rs 35,000-50,000 price brackets. Samsung's recent launch, which includes a high-performance variant equipped with 12 GB system memory and 256 GB internal storage, underscores its focus on advanced features and innovation.

Boasting sleek designs and cutting-edge technology, the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G come with a robust triple-camera system with a 50-megapixel main lens. Designed with user experience in mind, these devices are both dust and water-resistant, featuring the IP67 rating. Samsung continues to blend performance with style, as demonstrated by their strategic use of AI capabilities in these latest offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

