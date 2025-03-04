US-Ukraine Ties Tested as Trump Shakes Global and Domestic Norms

The United States finds itself navigating both domestic and international turmoil as President Donald Trump continues to exert his influence on longstanding policies. In a move that has left Ukraine seeking to preserve crucial ties, Trump paused military aid to Kyiv, prompting diplomatic unease.

In a yet another startling development, President Trump announced steep tariffs on top trading partners, Mexico, Canada, and China, marking a potential turning point in U.S. trade dynamics. These tariffs could disrupt trade valued at over $2.2 trillion annually, further complicating relations.

On domestic grounds, Trump has launched major reconfigurations of the federal workforce, signaling a shift towards higher efficiency. His administration's actions, including layoffs and policy overhauls, reflect a broader intent to reshape government agency roles and responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)