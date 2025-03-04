Left Menu

Trump's Double-Edged Empire: Politics Meets Business

Donald Trump faces accusations of monetizing his presidency through ventures in cryptocurrency, real estate, social media, and traditional media. Despite handing asset management to his children, ethics concerns persist. Trump's stakes in these sectors raise potential conflicts, influencing political and economic landscapes while drawing international attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:16 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, former U.S. President, is under renewed scrutiny for allegedly transforming his presidential role into lucrative business ventures. From cryptocurrency to real estate, Trump's expansive business interests have prompted questions about ethics and potential conflicts of interest.

Upon his return to office, Trump transferred management of his enterprises to his children, but concerns remain about his business ties. His company's commitment to not engage in new foreign government transactions did little to quell criticism, especially as Trump's cryptocurrency ventures sparked controversy. With significant holdings in cryptocurrencies and real estate developments in international hotspots, Trump continues to blend politics with business.

Additionally, Trump's influence stretches to social media and traditional media landscapes, as well as consumer products. His ownership stakes and legal actions against media giants underscore a broader strategic maneuvering. As Trump's political and business worlds converge, these entanglements continue to draw international attention, potentially reshaping political and economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

