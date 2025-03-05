Left Menu

Google's Struggle Against Breakup: National Security Concerns Arise

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has urged the U.S. government to reconsider plans to break up its search engine due to potential national security issues. This development comes amid increasing scrutiny from U.S. regulators on Google's ad tech products and ad-driven search operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 04:16 IST
Google's Struggle Against Breakup: National Security Concerns Arise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google has reportedly approached President Donald Trump's administration, advocating for an end to discussions on dismantling the search engine giant. The meeting, held last week, highlighted Google's concerns, particularly over potential national security implications, according to Bloomberg News.

Citing sources close to the negotiations, the report suggested that a breakup could have unforeseen consequences on national security. Despite repeated attempts, both Google and the U.S. Department of Justice have remained silent on Reuters' requests for comments regarding the confidential discussions.

The tech titan currently faces mounting pressure from U.S. regulators who are intent on scrutinizing and potentially breaking up its advertising technology products and search business, driven largely by ads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025