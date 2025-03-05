Google's Struggle Against Breakup: National Security Concerns Arise
Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has urged the U.S. government to reconsider plans to break up its search engine due to potential national security issues. This development comes amid increasing scrutiny from U.S. regulators on Google's ad tech products and ad-driven search operations.
Alphabet's Google has reportedly approached President Donald Trump's administration, advocating for an end to discussions on dismantling the search engine giant. The meeting, held last week, highlighted Google's concerns, particularly over potential national security implications, according to Bloomberg News.
Citing sources close to the negotiations, the report suggested that a breakup could have unforeseen consequences on national security. Despite repeated attempts, both Google and the U.S. Department of Justice have remained silent on Reuters' requests for comments regarding the confidential discussions.
The tech titan currently faces mounting pressure from U.S. regulators who are intent on scrutinizing and potentially breaking up its advertising technology products and search business, driven largely by ads.

