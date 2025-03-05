Left Menu

Trump Administration Plans Iconic Property Sell-Off

The Trump administration plans to sell some iconic U.S. government properties, as part of a cost-cutting effort led by Elon Musk. This initiative could include buildings like the former Trump International Hotel and aims to reduce federal operating costs by over $430 million annually.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The administration of former President Donald Trump has unveiled plans to potentially sell off some of the U.S. government's most iconic properties, aligning with an overarching effort to reduce the federal government's size. The General Services Administration, which oversees federal properties, identified over 80 million square feet across 443 properties as non-essential, including the former site of Trump's luxury hotel.

This downsizing initiative is spearheaded by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The department claims to have saved $105 billion, partially by canceling property leases. Experts, however, question the accuracy of these savings figures. According to the GSA, selling the properties could save more than $430 million in annual operating costs.

While some sites, like the Old Post Office, are newly renovated, others like the FBI's J. Edgar Hoover Building are outdated. Potential sales include sites across various U.S. cities, yet the exact number of properties to be sold remains uncertain. The plan also suggests new developments, like building a new FBI headquarters in Maryland.

