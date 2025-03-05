Left Menu

Tata Electronics Expands into Display Manufacturing in Gujarat

Tata Electronics is set to establish a display manufacturing unit in Gujarat, partnering with Taiwan-based PSMC and Himax Technologies. This move marks Tata's expansion into all major semiconductor sectors, complementing its ongoing semiconductor and chip assembly projects in Gujarat and Assam, respectively.

Tata Electronics Expands into Display Manufacturing in Gujarat
Tata Electronics, a major player in the semiconductor industry, announced on Wednesday its decision to establish a display manufacturing unit in Gujarat. The company has partnered with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) and Himax Technologies for this venture.

Speaking at the IESA Vision Summit, Randhir Thakur, CEO of Tata Electronics, confirmed the signing of a tripartite agreement with the Gujarat government for the development of the display unit in Dholera, Gujarat. This facility will focus on manufacturing display chips for Himax using PSMC's advanced technology.

In addition to pioneering display manufacturing, Tata Electronics is also investing Rs 91,000 crore to set up a semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat with PSMC as its technology partner. Expanding its footprint further, Tata is establishing a Rs 27,000 crore chip assembly plant in Assam, broadening its reach across all key sectors within the semiconductor industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

