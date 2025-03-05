Left Menu

German Bond Yields Surge Amid Debt Brake Loosening

Euro zone bond yields surged, notably 30-year German yields, after potential German government parties agreed to ease the country's debt brake. Germany plans increased defense spending and a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund. These financial policies have significant implications for future budgeting and fiscal space.

Updated: 05-03-2025 13:53 IST
Euro zone bond yields have seen a significant surge, propelled by the 30-year German yields experiencing their largest single-day rise since the late 1990s. This development follows agreements among the prospective government parties in Germany to loosen the nation's debt brake, signaling potential fiscal expansion.

Germany, under the proposed plans, aims to allow increased defense spending alongside the creation of a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund. This shift in policy is backed by leaders from both the conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD), marking a pivotal change in Germany's financial strategy, as mirrored in the 21 basis points rise of Germany's 10-year bond yield to 2.70%.

Experts such as Christoph Rieger from Commerzbank speculate this could mean additional debt surpassing the already discussed 900 billion euro package. This proposal could provide more fiscal leeway for future budgets, potentially impacting European Central Bank policies, as noted by changes in the bond and money markets.

