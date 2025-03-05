Left Menu

Decoding AI: From the Wilderness to Turing Triumph

Andrew Barto and Richard Sutton, pioneers of reinforcement learning, won the A M Turing Award, shaping AI with methods akin to animal training. Their research paved the way for AI achievements, proving that machines can learn from experience. Their work remains crucial in improving AI tools and understanding human cognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:49 IST
Pioneers in reinforcement learning, Andrew Barto and Richard Sutton, have been awarded this year's A M Turing Award, akin to a Nobel Prize in technology.

Their groundbreaking work, which started in the late 1970s, has since revolutionized the field of artificial intelligence, leading to significant advancements in AI technology.

From optimizing AI tools to improving financial trading and robotics, their research provides a foundation for contemporary AI challenges and recognitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

