Darwinbox Secures $140 Million Funding for Global Expansion

Darwinbox, a leading human resource technology platform, announced on Wednesday that it has successfully raised $140 million in a funding round co-led by private equity giants Partners Group and KKR.

The funds are earmarked for the company's ambitious international expansion, as Darwinbox continues to establish itself as a disruptor in the rapidly expanding HR tech market. With previous backers like TCV, Microsoft, and Salesforce Ventures, the latest investment reinforces the company's strong market momentum.

Founded in 2015, Darwinbox provides a mobile-first, AI-enabled human capital management platform that currently serves over 1,000 enterprises globally. The company has achieved remarkable five-fold revenue growth internationally, primarily from new revenue sources in global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)