Darwinbox Secures $140 Million Funding for Global Expansion

Human resource tech platform Darwinbox has raised $140 million in funding, co-led by Partners Group and KKR. The investment aims to fuel Darwinbox's global expansion, enhance its technology leadership, and disrupt legacy platforms. The company serves 1,000 enterprises and has seen significant international revenue growth.

Updated: 05-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Darwinbox, a leading human resource technology platform, announced on Wednesday that it has successfully raised $140 million in a funding round co-led by private equity giants Partners Group and KKR.

The funds are earmarked for the company's ambitious international expansion, as Darwinbox continues to establish itself as a disruptor in the rapidly expanding HR tech market. With previous backers like TCV, Microsoft, and Salesforce Ventures, the latest investment reinforces the company's strong market momentum.

Founded in 2015, Darwinbox provides a mobile-first, AI-enabled human capital management platform that currently serves over 1,000 enterprises globally. The company has achieved remarkable five-fold revenue growth internationally, primarily from new revenue sources in global markets.

