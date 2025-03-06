IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

March 6 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Tools made from elephant and hippo bones show ingenuity of human ancestors An assemblage of tools found in Tanzania that was fashioned about 1.5 million years ago from the limb bones of elephants and hippos reveals what scientists are calling a technological breakthrough for the human evolutionary lineage - systematic production of implements made from a material other than stone. (SCIENCE-TOOLS/ (PIX), 763 words)

Georgia's ethnic minority women keep ancient rugweaving art alive KOSALARI, Georgia - Since Zemfira Kajarova arrived in the hill village of Kosalari in southern Georgia as a newlywed almost 50 years ago, she has devoted herself to weaving the village's distinctive Persian-style woolen carpets. (GEORGIA-CARPETS/ (TV, PIX), 563 words)

Mount Vesuvius eruption turned a man's brain into glass. Here's how it happened It was a surprising discovery when scientists examining the remains of a man who died in bed in the ancient city of Herculaneum after Italy's Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD found dark fragments resembling obsidian inside his skull. It turns out the eruption had somehow turned his brain into glass. (SCIENCE-BRAIN/ (PIX), 749 words)

Adidas sold last pair of Yeezy sneakers HERZOGENAURACGH, Germany - Adidas said it sold its last remaining pair of Yeezy sneakers in the fourth quarter, ending the process of liquidating stock of the lucrative shoe line developed with rapper Ye, whom the sportswear brand cut ties with in October 2022. (ADIDAS-RESULTS/YEEZY (UPDATE 3, PIX), 333 words)

In China, a designer rethinks lingerie for women who have had breast cancer surgery BEIJING - Emily Yu, a longtime Beijing-based lingerie designer, has devoted some five years to developing bras and prostheses for women who have had a mastectomy - hoping her products will help them regain confidence. (WOMENS-DAY/BREAST CANCER-DESIGNER (PIX, TV), 352 words)

Van Gogh Museum presents LEGO bricks version of Sunflowers AMSTERDAM - Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum has joined forces with the Danish toy brick-maker LEGO to create a build-your-own version of Vincent Van Gogh's "Sunflowers." (NETHERLANDS-LEGO/VAN GOGH (PIX, TV), 316 words)

Rika Woo juggles life as Cantonese opera and J-Pop artiste HONG KONG - Appealing to a younger audience, Rika Woo dons a white J-pop-style sleeveless top and a long white skirt embroidered with lace as she performs Japanese songs for an energetic group of fans in Hong Kong. On a starkly different stage, Woo paints her face with bright theatrical make-up, wears striking, colourful costumes embroidered with purple flowers and head-dresses adorned with pearls and lace veils, to perform Cantonese opera. (HONGKONG-ARTISTE (WIDER IMAGE, PIX, TV), 620 words)

Astronomers see lower risk of newly found asteroid hitting Earth WASHINGTON - New observations of a small asteroid discovered in December have led astronomers to conclude that the chances of it striking Earth are almost zero after earlier data had indicated a higher risk of a collision with this space rock about 130-300 feet (40-90 meters) wide. (SPACE-EXPLORATION/ASTEROID (PIX), 540 words)

