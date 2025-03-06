US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tariff uncertainty prevails, chipmakers slide

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as uncertainty about a trade war unleashed by U.S. tariffs clouded sentiment, while chip stocks slid after Marvell's forecast fanned worries of slowing demand for AI infrastructure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.1 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 42,848.49. The S&P 500 fell 56.8 points, or 0.97%, to 5,785.87​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 348.2 points, or 1.88%, to 18,204.528.

