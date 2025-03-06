Maharashtra to get Space Tech Policy in three months, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra will formulate a Space Tech Policy in the next three months, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday while asserting that the coming era belongs to advanced technologies.

Speaking at the 'Space-Tech for Good Governance' conference here, the CM emphasized the transformative potential of space technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in governance.

''The coming era belongs to these advanced technologies,'' he said while hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for formulating policies that recognize the importance of space tech and integrating the private sector into its growth.

''With over 189 space startups emerging in India, space technology is being utilized for applications like remote sensing, drone GPS, and transparency in governance initiatives. The Gatishakti platform has revolutionized infrastructure development. Projects that typically require years for completion are now being executed in significantly shorter timeframes due to space tech integration,'' Fadnavis said.

The gram panchayat development plan could benefit from geo-mapping, while space technology was deployed for water resource management in 20,000 villages in Maharashtra under the Jalyukt Shivar scheme, he said.

''Maharashtra will soon formulate a dedicated Space Tech Policy within the next three months. This policy will aim to develop a startup ecosystem around space technology, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector,'' the CM said.

He also highlighted the importance of advanced technologies in disaster management and the health sector.

The conference explored how cutting-edge space technologies such as satellite imagery and geospatial tools can address various governance challenges, particularly in rural India.

