China's Oil Diplomacy: Navigating Sanctions to Secure Iranian Crude

China, the globe's foremost importer of crude, primarily sources its oil needs from OPEC-member Iran. This reliance places Beijing in a vulnerable position regarding any disruptions due to conflicts in the Middle East. Notably, China also imports large quantities of oil from Venezuela and Russia, which are similarly under Western sanctions.

Data from analytics firm Kpler reveals that China purchases over 80% of Iran's oil. Due to U.S. sanctions against Iran, China has been able to save billions by importing sanctioned oil at discounted prices, purchasing an average of 1.38 million barrels per day last year. In comparison, this constituted about 13.4% of China's total maritime oil imports.

Independent refiners in China, often referred to as 'teapots', are key buyers of Iranian crude, drawn to the lower prices despite operating on tight margins. Meanwhile, larger Chinese state oil companies have largely abstained from buying Iranian oil since 2018, wary of U.S. sanctions repercussions. However, Beijing maintains its stance against unilateral sanctions, defending its trade practices as legitimate.