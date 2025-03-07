Apple's Siri AI Enhancements Delayed Until 2026: A Shift in Voice Assistant Landscape

Apple has announced a delay in its schedule for rolling out new artificial intelligence improvements to their virtual assistant, Siri. Initially expected in 2025, these features are now anticipated to be released by 2026, the company revealed on Friday.

The upcoming enhancements are designed to give Siri more personalized capabilities, such as understanding personal context and performing tasks across various apps. Apple referenced this advancement as part of its initiative called Apple Intelligence, which also aims to refine user experiences by summarizing emails and managing inboxes more efficiently.

As part of its strategy to protect user privacy, Apple is constructing a massive cloud infrastructure powered by its own chips. This comes as rivalry intensifies in the AI-driven virtual assistant space, with competitors like Google and Amazon making strides in their offerings. Apple's delay underscores the challenges tech companies face as they strive to balance privacy with advancing technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)