YesMadam Salon Rolls Out VIP Rides for Women’s Day - Arrive at the Salon in a Mercedes!

On this day, women booking an appointment at YesMadams physical salons, aka, India ka Tech Salon, will receive a complimentary pick-and-drop service in a chauffeur-driven Mercedes. With this initiative, the brand is offering more than just salon services, it is curating an unforgettable journey where customers feel valued, pampered, and truly celebrated in the fineness of a premium experience.

Updated: 08-03-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:36 IST
India, March 6, 2025: This Women's Day, YesMadam Salon is making every woman feel like a queen - because self-care should start the moment you step out! On this day, women booking an appointment at YesMadam's physical salons, aka, India ka Tech Salon, will receive a complimentary pick-and-drop service in a chauffeur-driven Mercedes. Yes, you read it right! A never-seen-before luxury experience. This first-of-its-kind initiative is designed to elevate the salon experience, allowing women to indulge in nothing less but lavishness from the moment they step out of their homes.

YesMadam has always been committed to redefining beauty and wellness. With this initiative, the brand is offering more than just salon services, it is curating an unforgettable journey where customers feel valued, pampered, and truly celebrated in the fineness of a premium experience. Wondering how to avail this unique yet exciting offer? Women can schedule their appointments, share their address details, and enjoy a premium pick and drop in a Mercedes, setting the perfect tone for a day of relaxation and indulgence. All they need to do is call +918929373770 to book an appointment. At the salon, customers can choose from a range of premium services, including hair spas, scalp and skin analysis, hair washes, and expert hair styling. About YesMadam YesMadam is India's leading tech-enabled salon-at-home service provider. Founded by brothers Mayank Arya and Aditya Arya, along with co-founder Akanksha Vishnoi, this bootstrapped startup expanded into the salon business last year and has received an enthusiastic response from its customers ever since. The brand has been such a favorite of the masses that when it was featured on Shark Tank Season 3, it bagged a terrific deal from 4 sharks, Aman Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Vineeta Singh, and Piyush Bansal that made their presence prominent across locations. Operating across more than 50 cities in India, with the power of 4500+ service professionals, YesMadam is driven by a vision to provide the best possible salon and spa experience at home, with a keen focus on safety, trust, and customer satisfaction.

