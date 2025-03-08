Uttar Pradesh: India's Emerging Tech Hub
Uttar Pradesh is becoming a major investment destination in India, highlighted by the upcoming Microsoft India Development Center in Noida. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes its potential in AI and cloud computing, supporting India's tech ecosystem. The state is fostering innovation through modern policies and single-window clearance systems.
Uttar Pradesh is quickly positioning itself as a prime investment locale in India, with Microsoft's new research and development center solidifying this shift, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday.
The Chief Minister inaugurated the Microsoft India Development Center (IDC), emphasizing its role as a significant hub for innovation outside Microsoft's headquarters.
Adityanath highlighted how the center would boost India's technical ecosystem and the state's policies cater to modern demands, supported by initiatives like AI use in the Maha Kumbh and a pro-industry approach via the Nivesh Mitra single-window clearance system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
