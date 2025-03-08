Left Menu

Explosive Science: Starship Setback & Spaceflights Disrupted

The SpaceX Starship explosion disrupted 240 flights and caused FAA-imposed ground stops, marking the second consecutive failure of Musk's Mars mission. Meanwhile, Intuitive Machines' lunar lander ended its mission off-nominal, and research shows a supermassive black hole in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Butterfly populations have declined by 22% due to environmental factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant setback for SpaceX, the latest test launch of the Starship spacecraft ended in an explosion, disrupting 240 flights as debris littered vulnerable areas, prompting the FAA to impose ground stops in Florida. This marks the second failure this year for Elon Musk's ambitious spacecraft.

A separate lunar mission by Intuitive Machines faced challenges as the Athena lander ended on its side on the lunar surface due to technical malfunctions. This mirrored the company's earlier woes in lunar exploration efforts.

Meanwhile, astronomers have identified evidence of a supermassive black hole within the dwarf galaxy Large Magellanic Cloud, enhancing our understanding of galactic compositions. Research indicating a 22% decline in American butterfly populations highlights growing ecological concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

