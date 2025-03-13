Australia's Missile Modernization Amid Rising Chinese Naval Activity
Amid increasing Chinese naval presence, Australia is enhancing its military capabilities by evaluating two advanced anti-ship missiles. With decisions expected by year-end, Australia aims to strengthen its maritime defense through mobile launch systems, aligning with allied nations modernizing missile arsenals to address regional security concerns.
In response to China's assertive naval maneuvers near its shores, Australia is on a strategic drive to bolster its defense systems. The government is reviewing two advanced anti-ship missile types for use in its army, anticipating a definitive choice by the year's conclusion.
Amid this military escalation, Australia's defense strategy involves integrating mobile missile launch platforms. This decision is part of a broader regional trend, with allied nations enhancing their missile capabilities against potential threats, following China's increasing naval activities.
The planned alignment with HIMARS launchers and the selection of either Lockheed Martin's Precision Strike Missile or Norway's Naval Strike Missile signifies Australia's commitment to safeguarding its maritime approaches and supporting allied operations in the Asia-Pacific in potential conflict scenarios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
