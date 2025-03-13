MSI Launches RTX 50 Series Laptops in India: A New Era of High-Performance Computing
MSI unveils its RTX 50 Series laptops in India, featuring latest AMD, Intel processors and NVIDIA RTX 50 GPUs. With AI capabilities, stunning displays, and efficient thermal management, these laptops cater to gamers and creators. Exclusive offers are available for pre-orders and at MSI Brand Stores.
MSI, a leader in innovative computing, has launched its much-anticipated RTX 50 Series laptops in India. These laptops feature cutting-edge processors from AMD and Intel, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs to redefine computing performance, design, and AI-driven capabilities.
The new lineup, including the Titan, Raider, Stealth, and Vector series, addresses the diverse needs of gamers and creative professionals. Prices start at INR 2,99,990/- and are available at major retail outlets, MSI-authorized stores, and online platforms.
These state-of-the-art devices incorporate NVIDIA DLSS 4, ultra-fast DDR5-6400 memory, and 4K Mini LED displays. MSI's flagship Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition, inspired by Norse mythology, offers a unique blend of craftsmanship and performance, starting at INR 6,29,990/-.
