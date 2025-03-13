MSI Launches RTX 50 Series Laptops in India: A New Era of High-Performance Computing

MSI, a leader in innovative computing, has launched its much-anticipated RTX 50 Series laptops in India. These laptops feature cutting-edge processors from AMD and Intel, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs to redefine computing performance, design, and AI-driven capabilities.

The new lineup, including the Titan, Raider, Stealth, and Vector series, addresses the diverse needs of gamers and creative professionals. Prices start at INR 2,99,990/- and are available at major retail outlets, MSI-authorized stores, and online platforms.

These state-of-the-art devices incorporate NVIDIA DLSS 4, ultra-fast DDR5-6400 memory, and 4K Mini LED displays. MSI's flagship Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition, inspired by Norse mythology, offers a unique blend of craftsmanship and performance, starting at INR 6,29,990/-.

(With inputs from agencies.)