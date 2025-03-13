Left Menu

NFL and Novartis Forge Groundbreaking Health Partnership

The NFL has inked a multi-year deal with pharmaceutical giant Novartis, marking its first such partnership. This collaboration will spotlight health initiatives like cancer awareness. It strategically aligns Novartis with the influential league amid potential U.S. tariffs affecting pharmaceuticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:30 IST
NFL and Novartis Forge Groundbreaking Health Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Football League (NFL) has secured its inaugural pharmaceutical partner, signing a multi-year agreement with Switzerland-based Novartis, according to a league source.

This collaboration will bolster the NFL's health initiatives, including its annual health and safety summit and the 'Crucial Catch' cancer awareness program. The deal's financial terms remain undisclosed.

Novartis enters the sports domain with this partnership, enhancing its presence after debuting a Super Bowl ad focused on breast cancer awareness. The agreement aligns the company with the NFL amid anticipated U.S. pharmaceutical tariffs, showcasing the NFL's expanding health focus beyond traditional sponsorships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025