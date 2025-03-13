NFL and Novartis Forge Groundbreaking Health Partnership

The National Football League (NFL) has secured its inaugural pharmaceutical partner, signing a multi-year agreement with Switzerland-based Novartis, according to a league source.

This collaboration will bolster the NFL's health initiatives, including its annual health and safety summit and the 'Crucial Catch' cancer awareness program. The deal's financial terms remain undisclosed.

Novartis enters the sports domain with this partnership, enhancing its presence after debuting a Super Bowl ad focused on breast cancer awareness. The agreement aligns the company with the NFL amid anticipated U.S. pharmaceutical tariffs, showcasing the NFL's expanding health focus beyond traditional sponsorships.

