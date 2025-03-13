IOC and NBCUniversal Secure $3 Billion Olympic Media Rights Extension

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has secured a $3 billion extension of its U.S. Olympic Games media rights agreement with NBCUniversal through 2036, as announced on Thursday.

This deal encompasses a wide range of media platforms and includes joint projects focusing on technology infrastructure and digital advertising. It highlights the Olympic Movement's financial resilience by providing long-term stability.

With Los Angeles set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, NBCUniversal continues to be a substantial revenue source for the IOC, having generated $4.54 billion in broadcast rights revenue from 2017 to 2021. The IOC is also preparing for its presidential election in Greece, following President Thomas Bach's successful tenure.

