IOC and NBCUniversal Secure $3 Billion Olympic Media Rights Extension
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and NBCUniversal have extended their $3 billion Olympic Games media rights deal in the U.S. through 2036. The agreement covers various media platforms and supports the Olympic Movement's financial stability. It follows substantial revenue from past contracts, with more deals anticipated.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has secured a $3 billion extension of its U.S. Olympic Games media rights agreement with NBCUniversal through 2036, as announced on Thursday.
This deal encompasses a wide range of media platforms and includes joint projects focusing on technology infrastructure and digital advertising. It highlights the Olympic Movement's financial resilience by providing long-term stability.
With Los Angeles set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, NBCUniversal continues to be a substantial revenue source for the IOC, having generated $4.54 billion in broadcast rights revenue from 2017 to 2021. The IOC is also preparing for its presidential election in Greece, following President Thomas Bach's successful tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
