NASA Secures Deadline Extension Amid Space Mission Flurry

NASA has been granted a one-week extension by the U.S. personnel agency to finalize its mass layoff plans, amid a bustling schedule of space missions this month. The deadline for workforce restructuring comes as part of the Trump administration's broader plan to streamline the federal bureaucracy.

Faced with numerous high-priority missions, including the anticipated launches of SPHEREx and PUNCH, and preparations for NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 launch, the agency found itself in need of more time. A spokesperson for NASA mentioned the significant workload as the reason for the requested extension.

In collaboration with SpaceX, NASA is on the brink of launching a quartet of astronauts to the International Space Station. This mission is pivotal for facilitating the return of two seasoned astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose departure has been delayed due to issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)