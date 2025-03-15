Voice of America Under Siege: Trump’s Executive Order Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump's recent executive order has left several Voice of America staff on paid leave, sparking controversy in the international media community. The directive demands that the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) and other agencies cut operations drastically.

Reports reveal that employees of VOA received emails instructing them to stay off work premises and avoid accessing internal systems. The USAGM, which also backs Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, did not comment further. Trump's decision underscores efforts to curb what his administration views as bureaucratic excesses.

The executive order targets multiple lesser-known federal institutions as Trump strives to reshape the federal bureaucracy, a mission he has partly entrusted to Elon Musk. There are concerns, however, about the potential bias of publicly funded media against conservative agendas, fueling debates about media objectivity and budgetary efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)