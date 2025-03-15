Left Menu

Voice of America Under Siege: Trump’s Executive Order Sparks Controversy

Several Voice of America employees were placed on paid leave following an executive order by President Donald Trump, aiming to streamline federal agencies. The order affects USAGM, which supports multiple international broadcasters, and several other agencies, seeking cuts to operations not legally mandated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:46 IST
Voice of America Under Siege: Trump’s Executive Order Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump's recent executive order has left several Voice of America staff on paid leave, sparking controversy in the international media community. The directive demands that the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) and other agencies cut operations drastically.

Reports reveal that employees of VOA received emails instructing them to stay off work premises and avoid accessing internal systems. The USAGM, which also backs Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, did not comment further. Trump's decision underscores efforts to curb what his administration views as bureaucratic excesses.

The executive order targets multiple lesser-known federal institutions as Trump strives to reshape the federal bureaucracy, a mission he has partly entrusted to Elon Musk. There are concerns, however, about the potential bias of publicly funded media against conservative agendas, fueling debates about media objectivity and budgetary efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025