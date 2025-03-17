Rapid7 Expands Cybersecurity Footprint with New Innovation Hub in India

Rapid7, Inc., a prominent name in extended risk and threat detection, has unveiled ambitious expansion plans in India, highlighted by the introduction of a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune. Set to open in April 2025, this new hub will focus on enhancing cybersecurity operations and innovation.

The GCC aims to provide continuous security operations coverage for Rapid7's growing global clientele. Key initiatives include fostering AI collaborations, building a cybersecurity talent pipeline, and driving innovation in cyber operations. The expansion underscores Rapid7's investment in customer-centric cybersecurity solutions.

In tandem with the hub announcement, Rapid7 will hold regional events to engage with stakeholders in government, education, and business sectors. These events will explore the evolving cyber threat landscape and showcase the company's leadership in developing cutting-edge security solutions.

