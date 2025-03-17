Left Menu

Lip-Bu Tan's Intel Revival: Betting on AI and Manufacturing Overhaul

Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, proposes major changes in manufacturing and AI strategies to revitalize the company, which has faced significant losses. He plans to restructure Intel, focus on customer satisfaction, and strengthen manufacturing under the Panther Lake project, boosting AI chip production capability to regain market leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:37 IST
Lip-Bu Tan, Intel's incoming CEO, is preparing for substantial shifts in both the company's chip manufacturing and AI strategies as he steps back into leadership this week. According to insiders, Tan aims to rejuvenate the technology powerhouse by addressing its sluggish mid-management and embracing new manufacturing priorities.

Tan's vision involves streamlining the company's AI approach and reducing excess staff to counteract perceived inefficiencies. A significant focus will be on revitalizing the company's foundry operations, previously dedicated solely to Intel but now extending to clients like Nvidia. This restructuring aims to enhance competitiveness and rectify past strategic decisions.

Industry analysts note Tan's critical stance on former CEO Pat Gelsinger's execution, particularly regarding Intel's foundry transformation efforts. Key to Intel's resurgence will be expanding its customer base, refining manufacturing techniques, and releasing advanced AI chips under the Panther Lake project, with the goal of reclaiming market prominence by 2027.

