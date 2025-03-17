Noise Ventures into GCC Market: The Global Expansion Begins

Noise, a prominent smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, announced its international expansion with a focus on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. This move marks the brand's strategic growth by targeting a region characterized by a young, tech-savvy population, over 50% of whom are under the age of 25.

Positioning smart wearables as vital lifestyle components, Noise emphasizes that such technology has transcended from being mere fitness trackers to essential health and lifestyle tools. As digital adoption accelerates, Noise aims to enhance users’ experiences by integrating seamless functionalities that align with modern living.

In collaboration with key retail players like Lime Concepts, Noise plans to make its products accessible across Virgin Mega Stores in the GCC. The expansion signifies a pivotal step in Noise’s mission to democratize advanced technology and deliver Indian innovation to a broader global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)